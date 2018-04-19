State Dept Backs UK Assertion That Russia Responsible for Skripal Attack

"We fully support the UK and the need for today’s special meetings of the OPCW Executive Council and the UN Security Council to discuss the chemical weapons attack in Salisbury and the OPCW’s detailed independent analysis," Nauert said after the sessions on Wednesday. "As we have made clear, the United States agrees with the UK’s assessment that Russia is responsible for this use of chemical weapons on UK soil– either through deliberate use or through its failure to declare and secure its stocks of this nerve agent."
Earlier in the day, UK Envoy to the UN Karen Pierce said that the OPCW had confirmed the UK findings that a military grade nerve agent was used in an attack against a former Russian spy Sergey Skripal in Salisbury, England.
Russian Envoy to the UN then responded that the report from the OPCW does not include any information that would help the UK government substantiate claims about Russian involvement in the nerve agent attack against the Skripals.
