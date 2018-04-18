Treasury Sanctions Syria-Based Group for "Smuggling" Immigrants to US via Mexico

The United States sanctioned a Syria-based national and a criminal organization for smuggling immigrants to the United States, the Treasury said in a press release.

"The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Syrian national Nasif Barakat and the Barakat Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO). The Barakat TCO is a human smuggling organization based in Homs, Syria, that facilitates the smuggling of Syrian and Lebanese nationals to the United States border using a variety of travel routes," the release said.

47-year-old Nasif Barakat, from Syria, has been accused by the US Treasury Department of operating a “global network” involved in illegally transporting people to the US.

Paying an average of $20,000, migrants are then supplied with false or fraudulently acquired travel documents, such as European passports.

On their route, the travelers from Syria pass by Lebanon, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, before arriving in "certain South and Central American countries" and then they get to the southwest US border.

