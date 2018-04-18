US Bill to Prevent Trump From Pardoning Allies in Russia Probe - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A newly introduced draft law would prevent US President Donald Trump from pardoning people for his own personal benefit and would stop him from "obstructing" justice in the special counsel's Russia investigation, Congressman from the Democratic Party Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday.

"President Trump already has signaled that he is willing to use his constitutional powers in order to protect those who remain loyal to him, even if they are convicted of obstruction or perjury," Schiff said.

"At a time of constitutional peril, it is incumbent on the Congress to stand up for the rule of law by creating a strong disincentive to the President issuing pardons to protect himself and obstruct ongoing investigations."

According to Schiff, the legislation aims to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russia probe, which had been called a "witch hunt" by the US president.

The lawmaker alleged there were already "unsettling indications" that Trump could seek to pardon family members or associates who might be indicted in Mueller's probe.

According to the press release, Schiff's legislation will give the Congress more oversight in any pardons by requiring that authorities hand over all materials related to investigations of pardoned individuals.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, calling them "absurd" claims aimed at distracting the public from pressing domestic issues.