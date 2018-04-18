US Bill to Prevent Trump From Pardoning Allies in Russia Probe - Congressman

"President Trump already has signaled that he is willing to use his constitutional powers in order to protect those who remain loyal to him, even if they are convicted of obstruction or perjury," Schiff said.
"At a time of constitutional peril, it is incumbent on the Congress to stand up for the rule of law by creating a strong disincentive to the President issuing pardons to protect himself and obstruct ongoing investigations."
READ MORE: Dems Urge Kushner to Resign Over US Security Concerns
According to Schiff, the legislation aims to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russia probe, which had been called a "witch hunt" by the US president.
According to the press release, Schiff's legislation will give the Congress more oversight in any pardons by requiring that authorities hand over all materials related to investigations of pardoned individuals.
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, calling them "absurd" claims aimed at distracting the public from pressing domestic issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)