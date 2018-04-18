Trump Says Did Not Fire James Comey Due to 'Phony Russia Investigation'

"Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
But in an interview with NBC News on May 11, Trump said that when he decided to fire Comey, he was thinking of the Russia investigation and said he always planned to fire Comey "regardless" of any recommendation.
Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has rejected accusations that it interfered in the election as "absurd."
