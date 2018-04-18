Kendall Jenner Inspires 'Designer Nipples' Plastic Surgery Trend

New York City plastic surgeons claim the demand for customized nipples is rising, with patients saying they are inspired by celebrities like Kendall Jenner who often wear sheer tops.

Plastic surgeon Norman Rowe, who specializes in "designer nipples" and practices at Rowe Plastic Surgery in New York City, US says his business is blooming because more and more patients seek to follow the latest plastic surgery trend.

"I think more recently, the more prominent nipple has become a very popular look and a trend, and a lot of our patients want that high beam or headlight look," he told the NY Post.

According to Rowe, the trend was largely inspired by celebrities wearing thin or sheer outfits that highlight their bodies. One of his patients cited Kendall Jenner, an American TV personality and model, as having perfect, "sexy and feminine" nipples that can often be seen through her clothes.

Публикация от Kendall (@kendalljenner) 18 Сен 2015 в 12:58 PDT

"I love Kendall Jenner, and I love that she just doesn't wear a bra," the women said. "You can't see her nipples, but you can see the pointiness, and I think there's something really sexy and feminine about it."

Публикация от Kendall (@kendalljenner) 29 Ноя 2017 в 8:03 PST

The price of the procedure, which lasts about 10 minutes and allows to change the firmness, shape and color of nipples, begins at $700. The fillers injected in patients' nipples to make them look more prominent are temporary and last about two years.

Публикация от Kendall (@kendalljenner) 25 Апр 2017 в 1:09 PDT

Another New York-based surgeon Darren M. Smith said he also noticed an increase in patients' requests for nipple makeovers. The surgeon called on colleagues to inform their patients about risks that come with filler injections.

"Filler could clog milk ducts or inhibit blood supply to the nipple which could interfere with breastfeeding, sensation, or even damage the nipple itself", he told Allure.