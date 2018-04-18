Trump Says He's Spoken Personally With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

According to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, when asked if he's spoken with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally, US President Donald Trump responded with a "yes."

However, minutes later when reporters asked for a clarification, Trump stated that he hadn't meant to suggest that he himself had spoken with Kim.

​In walking back his statements, Trump said, "let's leave it a little bit short of the highest level."

The comments came hours after POTUS confirmed on Tuesday to reporters that talks between the US and North Korea were taking place at "very high levels." Trump is in Florida for a two-day summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.