Register
01:22 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A diver's view of an open-mouthed basking shark

    Researchers Puzzled by Basking Shark Swarms Along North American Coast

    © Screenshot/padaxes
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Shark Week may not come until summer, but shark enthusiasts have already gotten their fill of thrills after scientists’ baffling discovery that massive basking sharks periodically swarm off the coast of New England.

    Shark experts are puzzled by the discovery that swarms of basking sharks apparently hang out along the coast of the northeastern United States. For a study released March 29, NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center looked at decades of aerial photographs originally meant to track endangered whales, but instead discovered a wealth of information on the basking shark.

    They used that data in conjunction with observations from earth-orbiting satellites and oceanographic databases. In total, researchers found 10 large groups of basking sharks between 1980 and 2013 spanning the distance from Nova Scotia, Canada, to Long Island, New York.

    The species is normally solitary, so scientists are scrambling for explanations for the swarms along the US Atlantic coast. In total, researchers uncovered about 10,000 documented sightings, in which 99 percent of the shark groups were made up of seven or fewer sharks.

    Some shark groups were much bigger though, like the group of 1,398 hanging out within just an 11.5 mile radius off of southern New England, in November 2013.

    ​"That data was hiding away," says Leah Crowe, who led the study.

    Basking sharks are the second biggest fish in the world, next to whale sharks. The basking shark is a slow-moving filter feeder, meaning they eat plankton from the ocean's surface. Crowe thinks that's what they were doing in 2013, as opposed to mating, because of the presence of several young sharks. However, these sharks spend about 90 percent of their time deep underwater, making sightings of the beasts goldmines of information for researchers.

    The study suggests that when the sharks gather, it reduces the drag from their gaping mouths during feeding. That way they can draft off one another to conserve energy.

    The US government categorized basking sharks as a "species of concern" in 2010 after a decrease in the species' population due to hunting.

    Related:

    Dead Shark Operation: Fisherman Delivers 98 Baby Sharks
    WATCH People Swimming With Giant Shark
    Older Than Dinosaurs: New Species of Shark Found in the Atlantic
    Shark Capsizes Boat Throwing Man Into the Sea in Australia
    1000-Pound Snowbird: Great White Shark Hanging Out Near Florida Everglades
    Tags:
    shark attack, sharks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    D...numb
    D...Numb
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse