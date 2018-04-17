US Senator Unsure Whether Syria's Assad Waged Chemical Attack Against Civilians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul said he has not seen any evidence that proves that Syrian President Bashar Assad waged a chemical attack on civilians in Douma, nor does he understand what could possibly motivate such an attack.

"I still look at the attack and say, you know, either Assad must be the dumbest dictator on the planet — or maybe he didn’t do it. I have yet to see evidence that he did do it," US Senator Rand Paul said in an interview with CNN.

Paul suggested it was unlikely that Assad carried out the attack, particularly after he has been winning the war in the country for at least the last two years.

"The only thing that would galvanize the world to attack Assad directly is a chemical attack. It killed relatively few people compared to what can be killed with traditional bombs… and so you wonder really what logic would there be for Assad to be using chemical weapons," Paul said.

The United States and many of its allies accuse the Syrian government of the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, in Eastern Ghouta on April 7. Assad's government has denied using chemical weapons and has accused the Jaish al-Islam terrorist group of staging the attack to provoke retaliation against Damascus.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it has evidence confirming the attack was staged by foreign security services and militants in Douma.