22:18 GMT +317 April 2018
    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Who's THOT? Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man Who Threatened Her (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch on Tuesday of the man who threatened her in 2011 to stay silent about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, who was elected US president in 2016.

    Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed the drawing on this week's taping of ABC's "The View." The man is described as "lean but fit" and standing between 5'9 and 6 feet tall.

    ​"His face is burned in my memory," Clifford said on the show. "I was really rattled. It just never left me."

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    ‘There Will Be More Evidence': Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Promises More Details to Come of Alleged Trump Affair

    The actress previously stated during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that a man had come up to her in 2011 and threatened her with physical violence should she continue to speak with reporters about the alleged affair with the man who would be POTUS. At the time, Daniels was shopping the story to InTouch magazine, which was willing to pay the 39-year-old $15,000 for it.

    "A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told interviewer Anderson Cooper. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

    Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, previously teased the release of the sketch on Twitter. As Sputnik reported, Avenatti is "asking that the public come forward" and help to identify the man.

    Twitter users have some ideas.

    ​The sketch was drawn up by renowned forensic artist Lois Gibson.

    There is a $100,000 reward to anyone who can (actually) identify the man. Avenatti is urging tipsters to email information to IDTheThug@gmail.com.

    ​Daniels is currently trying to break the nondisclosure agreement regarding the 2006 affair she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for $130,000. The actress is claiming that the NDA is void because Trump never actually signed the agreement.

    Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, United States
