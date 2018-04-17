Register
17 April 2018
    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    Woman Who Breached CIA Headquarters Security With Loaded Gun Heads to Court

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    A woman was arrested Friday after she breached the grounds of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, with a loaded 9mm pistol. Neither the woman nor any CIA officers were injured.

    Beth Huth is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday to determine whether she should be let out on bail or remain in custody until her trial. Huth is charged with knowingly possessing a firearm at a federal agency. She's being represented by a public defender and it has not been revealed whether she has entered a plea deal.

    A CIA officer recounted the event in the police affidavit. "I asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the car, after which time she nodded her head up and down so as to indicate 'yes' and began to reach for a black handbag resting on the passenger seat. I ordered her to stop reaching for the handbag and leave her hands where I could see them. I asked her to write what she was searching for, and the driver wrote ‘GUN.'" 

    Secret Service Police Officers near the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Man Allegedly Shoots Himself Near White House - US Secret Service

    Police say the gun's safety mechanism was not on, there was one bullet in the chamber and that the woman had a second magazine in a handbag. Huth allegedly drove past signs on the CIA grounds that stated "Restricted Area" and "Turn Around."

    Breaches are not entirely uncommon at federal installations in the US, and the secretive spy agency is no different. Tunisia Davis, a former FBI agent, breached the grounds and was charged with unlawfully entering the grounds and making violent threats against CIA officers stationed at the gate in May 2015.

