Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said the Boeing 737-700 deviated "because of an operational event" but photos from the site show engine damage.

Flight 1380 has been diverted to Philadelphia International Airport while being en route from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas Love Field. It made an emergency landing in Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.

There were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on the plane. After an emergency landing, several people have been reportedly injured. According to NBC Philadelphia, a passenger was "partially sucked out" of the plane when a piece of the plane's engine broke a window, causing the aircraft to depressurize. The victim was reportedly rushed to a Philadelphia hospital.Marty Martinez, who was a passenger on the flight, posted a live Facebook video of himself "recording his last moments."

"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Martinez captioned his video.

He told CBS News that there was "blood everywhere" on the aircraft.

"We were probably going down for 10 to 15 minutes," Martine told NBC News. "And of course everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience."

In a Tuesday statement, Southwest said, "We are in the process of gathering more information… Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at the time."

In addition, Philadelphia International Airport tweeted Tuesday that, "Flight from LGA [LaGuardia] to Dallas Love Field landed safely at PHL [Philadelphia] and passengers are being brought into the terminal. Flights are departing and arriving but passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline."

Photos and video captured by passengers from inside the cabin and posted on social networks showed a significant plane damage, with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

