Register
18:11 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017.

    Ex-FBI Chief Comey Says It's Not up to Trump to Put Him in Jail

    © AFP 2018 / Mandel NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    The war of words between US President Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey has been in high gear as the latter has been promo-ing his freshly minted book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

    Former FBI head James Comey, now being referred to as the “leaking, lying slime ball” by the US president, said that Trump’s calls to put him in jail were “not normal” and “not ok.”

    “The president doesn’t get to decide who goes to jail. That is not normal. That is not okay. First of all, he’s just making stuff up. But more importantly, the President of the United States is calling for the imprisonment of a private citizen, as he’s done for a whole lot of people who have criticized him. That is not acceptable in this country,” Comey said in a “Good Morning America” interview.

    Social media users couldn’t stay on the sidelines of this spat, with many considering Comey an incompetent “liar” and supporting POTUS’ appeals to “lock him up”:

    Others were creative enough to come up with a batch of memes on the occasion:

    …and lashed out at Trump instead:

    Earlier, POTUS took to his favorite social platform to express his indignation over Comey’s book, which touches upon a wide range of matters, including Trump’s presidency.

    READ MORE: US Lawmakers Extend Deadline to Provide Comey-Trump Memos — Reports

    In addition, he denounced the ex-FBI chief who claimed in congressional testimony last year that he had shared copies of classified memos about his meetings with the president with a friend so that he could leak them to reporters.

    Trump has also lashed out at fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had authorized the release of sensitive information to reporters, misled investigators about the bureau’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation and “committed many crimes” along with Comey.

    READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Ex-FBI Chief Comey Says Trump 'Morally Unfit' to Hold Office

    Comey, in turn, responded to Trump’s verbal attack in an interview with ABC News’ anchor George Stephanopoulos, suggesting that the US president was “morally unfit” to hold office.

    “I don’t buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who’s tracking conversations and knows what’s going on. I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president,” the former FBI director said.

    James Comey was forced out as FBI Director in May 2017, as Donald Trump allegedly followed recommendations by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. However, later the president insisted that he had had plans to fire Comey over the mishandling of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private server and e-mail scandal, “regardless” of any recommendation.

    Related:

    ‘A Lot of Amnesia’: Liberal Cheerleaders Forget New Hero James Comey’s Past
    Half of US Voters Want FBI Ex-Director Comey Prosecuted for Press Leaks - Poll
    Trump Lashes at Fired FBI Director Comey on Twitter, Calls Him 'Leaker and Liar'
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Andrew McCabe, Donald Trump, James Comey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse