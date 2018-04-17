US Lawmakers Extend Deadline to Provide Comey-Trump Memos - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three Republican House of Representatives' committee chairmen will extend a deadline which would have required Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to turn over copies of memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his interactions with President Donald Trump, Politico reported on Tuesday.

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, Judiciary Committee Chair Bob Goodlatte and Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy demanded the documents from Rosenstein by April 16.

An aide to Gowdy told Politico that Rosenstein asked for a few more days to consider the request, and the three committee chairmen agreed.

The report said the Comey memos are believed to be at the center of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Trump and possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion, and Trump has been especially outspoken, often using the term "witch hunt" to describe the Mueller probe as politically motivated. Trump’s disdain for the excesses of the investigation has prompted speculation that the US president wants to fire Mueller and calls by Democrats in Congress for a law that would prevent Trump from doing so.