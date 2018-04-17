Register
    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California

    Trump Blasts California Governor Over National Guard Commitment to Border

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement that California Governor Jerry Brown is opposed to safety and security along his state's border with Mexico because he will not allow the National Guard to patrol that border.

    "Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

    In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James Mattis last week, Brown said he would send 400 members of the California National Guard to the border. But Brown said he would not allow the California National Guard to enforce federal immigration laws but would let them participate in "support operations."

    US media reported on Monday that the Trump administration had rejected Brown's terms for the deployment of his National Guard members.

    "The governor determined that what we asked for is unsupportable, but we will have other iterations," US Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner Ronald Vitiello said.

    READ MORE: Texas Governor Boosts National Guard Presence on Mexican Border — Military Dept.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared the federal government would ask Governors from border states to deploy between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border to strengthen border patrol agents.

