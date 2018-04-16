Half of US Voters Want FBI Ex-Director Comey Prosecuted for Press Leaks - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly half of likely US voters say former FBI Director James Comey must face criminal prosecution and also want a special prosecutor appointed to examine how the FBI handled its investigation of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

"Forty-six percent of all voters believe Comey should be prosecuted for leaking information to the media at the time he was director of the FBI. That’s up from 41 percent last June following Comey’s admission under oath to a US Senate committee that he leaked memos of his private meetings with [President Donald] Trump as FBI director to The New York Times through a friend," a press release summarizing the poll said.

The poll also revealed that 49 percent of voters say a special prosecutor should be named to investigate whether senior FBI officials under then-Director Comey handled the investigations of Hillary Clinton and Trump in a legal and unbiased fashion during the 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent transition, the release said.

FBI Director James Comey reopened and reclosed the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information just days before the 2016 presidential election, the release noted.

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Ex-FBI Chief Comey Says Trump 'Morally Unfit' to Hold Office

Hillary Clinton initially listed Comey's actions as perhaps the chief reason for her stunning loss to Trump.

Trump cited Comey’s handling of the Clinton e-mail probe in firing the FBI chief in April 2017 — a decision that led to the appointment of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller to investigate allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials during the campaign.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the Muller investigation as a witch hunt, denying any cooperation occurred.

Russia has also denied it meddled in the Us political process, saying such actions would run contrary to the principles and conduct of Russian foreign policy.