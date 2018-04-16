Register
    Trump Got Angry After EU Announced Number of Expelled Russian Diplomats - Report

    MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump was furious after France and Germany announced the number of Russian diplomats, who were to be expelled over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in UK city of Salisbury, media reported citing senior administration officials.

    According to The Washington Post, Trump instructed his team not to "take the lead" in the issue of expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    "We’ll match their numbers. We’re not taking the lead. We’re matching," a senior administration official told the media outlet citing the US president.

    However, after France and Germany announced that only four Russian diplomats would be expelled from Paris and Berlin each, Trump "erupted" as it was far fewer than the 60 Russian diplomats, who were to be expelled from the United States.

    Most of Russians Agreed With Moscow's Response to Expulsion of Diplomats - Poll
    Trump's aides tried to reassure him that the total number of expulsions from the European Union was nearly the same as the US number, however, the US leader said that he did not "care about the total," according to the publication.

    Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in March on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent. Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled about 150 Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London.

    Trump, in particular, ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, including 48 employees of the Russian Embassy and 12 people assigned to the United Nations in New York, as well as the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.

    Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.

