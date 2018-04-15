US: Syria Must Declare All Chemical Weapons Stockpile to Continue Geneva Process

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Syrian government has to declare the entire stockpile of chemical weapons in order to resume the political dialogue in Geneva, US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"The Syrian regime has to do a couple of things — to declare its entire stockpile in all of its programs… If they would do this we can help get them to the Geneva process," Nauret said in the air of Fox News broadcaster.

© AP Photo / Karim Kadim Strike on Syria Not Aiming to Break Russia Strategic Plans in Country - UK Defense Ministry

On Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. The Western states have accused forces of President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in Duma. The Syrian leadership denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate into the reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and left three civilians injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.