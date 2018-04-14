US May Announce Decisions on Iran Nuclear Deal Before May 12 Deadline

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US officials may announce decisions regarding the Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), before a May 12 deadline set by President Donald Trump, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing.

"We’re having conversations about that [JCPOA], we’re making some progress on some fronts, we’re having some conversations about our agreements, about uranium malign activity around the world, and so there may be some decisions that could come out ahead of the JCPOA," Nauert said on Friday.

© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski Arab Quartet Statement on Iran Weapons Program Violations 'Worthless' - Iran's FM

In January, Trump announced he would extend sanctions relief for Iran given that the country was in compliance with the JCPOA. However, Trump also said that would be the last time he signed the sanctions waiver unless the European allies agree to a supplemental deal to fix what the US president views are fundamental problems with the nuclear agreement.

Nauert said that Brian Hook, senior policy advisor to the US Secretary of State, met counterparts from the E-3 group of countries comprising the United Kingdom, France and Germany, about strengthening some provisions within the agreement.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union, Iran, and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the JCPOA. The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for the country maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA – negotiated by the previous Obama administration – as being perhaps the worst deal in US history.

The US president has said there are several main issues with the JCPOA, including not allowing inspectors to inspect military sites and not addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for terrorists.