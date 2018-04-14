Register
00:44 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen

    Trump’s Lawyer Requests Time to Review Papers Seized by FBI From Attorney Cohen

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's attorney Joanna Hendon on Friday persuaded a US federal judge to give Trump until Monday to determine which records seized by the FBI from his personal lawyer Michael Cohen should be kept secret from federal prosecutors.

    "As a privilege holder, he [Trump] has an acute interest in those proceedings and the manner in which these materials are reviewed," Hendon said, asking Judge Kimba Wood at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York to postpone the hearing until next Monday. "I’m not trying to delay. I’m just trying to ensure that it’s done scrupulously."

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Trump’s Lawyer Files Motion to Dismiss Stormy’s Defamation Lawsuit After FBI Raid
    Under US law, communications between attorneys and their clients are privileged and must remain confidential, but judges can grant exceptions in cases involving criminal wrongdoing.

    On Monday, the FBI raided Cohen’s office, hotel room and home, seizing numerous documents and other evidence.

    The raid was the result of a tip from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and purported collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign team. Russia and Trump have both denied allegations of collusion, and the Kremlin has called accusations that it interfered in the election "absurd."

    Cohen is seeking to stop the US government from reviewing the documents. He argued in a court filing on Friday that the seized materials must be reviewed by his attorneys to determine which of them should remain protected by attorney-client privilege.

    Hendon argued that Trump is within his rights to object to the disclosure of records relating to his longtime legal representation by Cohen.

    Judge Wood delayed until Monday a hearing in which Cohen’s attorneys will argue for a restraining order to temporarily ban federal prosecutors from inspecting the records.

    Earlier this day, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders failed to confirm whether Cohen continues to serve as President Donald Trump's personal attorney despite being the subject of a criminal investigation.

    When asked whether Trump is still associated with Cohen, Sanders said, "I am not sure… I have to check."

    Related:

    Trump Pardons Ex-Cheney Aide Who Lied to FBI
    Report on Probe Into Alleged ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe Misconduct Unveiled
    FBI Director Wray Announces Appointment of Deputy and Associate Deputy Directors
    Trump Lashes at Fired FBI Director Comey on Twitter, Calls Him 'Leaker and Liar'
    FBI Raids of Attorneys' Premises Possible: As in 'Trump Case' - Legal Advisors
    Tags:
    investigation, search, documents, raid, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse