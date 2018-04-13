Trump Pardons Ex-Cheney Aide Who Lied to FBI

"Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to I. "Scooter" Lewis Libby, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Richard Cheney, for convictions stemming from a 2007 trial," the release said.
The release said Trump believes Libby is worthy of a pardon because before his conviction he served the country for more than a decade at the State Department, Defense Department and White House.
"I don't know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life," Trump is quoted as saying in the release.
Libby was convicted in connection with the investigation into the leaking of the name of CIA officer Valerie Plame. The special counsel responsible for the probe of Libby was appointed by then-Deputy Attorney General James Comey. Comey, who was appointed to FBI Director by Obama in 2013, was fired by Trump last May amid a probe into the New York billionaire’s ties to Russia.
