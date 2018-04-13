FBI Director Wray Announces Appointment of Deputy and Associate Deputy Directors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Director Christopher Wray has appointed David Bowdich to serve as the deputy director of the agency and Paul Abbate as the associate deputy director, two press releases from the FBI said on Friday.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced the appointment of David Bowdich as the deputy director of the FBI," the release said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced that Paul Abbate has been selected to serve as the associate deputy director.

Bowdich has served as the associate deputy director since 2016.

Abbate served as the executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.