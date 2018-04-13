Confirming Pompeo Will Kill Iran Nuclear Deal, Put US on War Path - Rights Group

"Pompeo made clear that a vote for him is a vote to kill the Iran deal and put the United States and Iran on a path to war," Abdi said in the statement on Thursday.
However, Pompeo said if a fix to the agreement is not possible, he would advise President Donald Trump to work with US allies to achieve a better outcome and a better deal.
Pompeo noted that to date he has not seen evidence of Iran's noncompliance with the nuclear agreement.
Abdi said on Thursday that given Pompeo’s stated positions, trusting him to be the nation’s top diplomat would be akin to appointing an arsonist as chief firefighter.
