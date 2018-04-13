Confirming Pompeo Will Kill Iran Nuclear Deal, Put US on War Path - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Confirming CIA Director Mike Pompeo as next US secretary of state is tantamount to giving Washington mandate to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and put the country on a path to war with Iran, National Iranian American Council Executive Director Jamal Abdi said in a statement.

"Pompeo made clear that a vote for him is a vote to kill the Iran deal and put the United States and Iran on a path to war," Abdi said in the statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo told the US Senate Foreign relations Committee during his confirmation hearing that he will seek to fix the Iran nuclear agreement before choosing to withdraw the United States from the deal.

However, Pompeo said if a fix to the agreement is not possible, he would advise President Donald Trump to work with US allies to achieve a better outcome and a better deal.

Pompeo noted that to date he has not seen evidence of Iran's noncompliance with the nuclear agreement.

Abdi said on Thursday that given Pompeo’s stated positions, trusting him to be the nation’s top diplomat would be akin to appointing an arsonist as chief firefighter.