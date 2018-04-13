Register
02:35 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    US Adds Notorious Mexican Drug Lord to Most Wanted List With $20Mln Reward

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Rafael Caro‐Quintero, the Mexican drug cartel chief wanted for the murder of a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent more than 30 years ago, has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List with a $20 million reward, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

    "Together with our federal partners at the DEA, the US Marshals Service, and the US Department of State, we are committed to bring to justice this dangerous criminal and cartel leader responsible for the brutal murder of a DEA agent," FBI Deputy Director Bowdich said in the release on Thursday.

    Prisoner
    CC0
    Ex-US Agent Gets 3 Years in Prison for Collusion With Colombian Drug Lord
    Caro‐Quintero marks the 518th addition to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in FBI history, the release said. A poster released with the announcement featured four age-progressed photos that attempt to show what the aging drug trafficker would look like today.

    Bowdich of the FBI also explained the decision at an earlier press conference with officials from the DEA and US Marshals service — three units of the Justice Department — along with Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary James Walsh, who announced the $20 million reward.

    Caro-Quintero ordered and participated in the kidnapping of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar in 1985 in retaliation for Camarena's investigation that led Mexican authorities to raid a 2,500-acre marijuana plantation owned by Caro‐Quintero, according to the release.

    ​Camarena was subsequently tortured by cartel members and died two or three days later, according to published reports following the abduction.

    Caro‐Quintero is widely regarded as one of the Mexican godfathers of drug trafficking. As a founder of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1970s, he continued as one of main suppliers of heroin, cocaine and marijuana to the US market following Camarena's murder, according to the release.

    Related:

    Mexican Drug Lord Nicknamed 'The Eyes' Killed - Reports
    Mexican Drug Lord's Assets Could Pay for Trump's Border Wall - US Senator Cruz
    Extradited Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Guzman Faces Life Sentence
    Tags:
    reward, manhunt, drug lord, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse