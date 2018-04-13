No Final Decision on US Response to Syria, Still Assessing Intel - White House

"President Trump just finished a meeting with his National Security team to discuss the situation in Syria. No final decision has been made. We are continuing to asses [sic] intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies," Sanders said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he never said when an attack on Syria would take place in response to the alleged chemical attack, and an attack could be soon or not soon at all.
On Saturday, several Syrian opposition online news portals reported — citing militants — that the Syrian government forces used chlorine in the city of Duma and killed up to 70 people.
The Syrian government denied that it used chemical weapons, saying the alleged attack was staged by the terror group Jaish al-Islam to serve as pretext for possible external intervention in Syria.
The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria on Sunday categorically refuted the reports of a chemical weapons attack in Duma. The Center's representatives visited the place of the alleged attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of chemical poisoning.
