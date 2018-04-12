Register
21:46 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller

    Trump Agreed With ‘Cooperative Approach’ in Engaging With Mueller

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that he could dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.

    President Donald Trump said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he has agreed with the historically cooperative approach in engaging with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigates the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 presidential election.

    On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a briefing that Trump believes he has an authority to dismiss Mueller. Her statement came after Trump suggested, talking to reporters that he could fire the Special Counsel, since "it's a disgrace what's going on."

    READ MORE: US Senate to Review Mueller Protection Bill on Thursday — Reports

    In March, Trump publicly lashed out at Mueller, insisting that the investigation “based on fraudulent activities” “should never have been started.”

    Robert Mueller (File)
    CC0
    US Senators to Introduce Legislation Preventing Trump From Firing Mueller
    The Special Counsel under the direction of former FBI Director Robert Mueller launched its investigation in May in a bid to look into evidence that Russia allegedly attempted to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

    A similar investigation was conducted by the intelligence committees both in US Senate and the US House of Representatives and practically ended earlier in March, after the chair of the US House Intelligence Committee, had announced that Republicans reached a consensus that there was no collusion between Trump and Russian nationals or the Russian government.

    Related:

    US Senate to Review Mueller Protection Bill on Thursday - Reports
    US Senators to Introduce Legislation Preventing Trump From Firing Mueller
    Trump Believes He Can Fire Special Counsel Mueller
    Trump: Mueller's Probe of 'Russia Collusion' Based on Fraud
    Lead Counsel Quits as Trump Insists on ‘More Aggressive Stance’ on Mueller Probe
    Tags:
    probe, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse