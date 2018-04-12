Trump Agreed With ‘Cooperative Approach’ in Engaging With Mueller

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that he could dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.

President Donald Trump said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he has agreed with the historically cooperative approach in engaging with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigates the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 presidential election.

I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a briefing that Trump believes he has an authority to dismiss Mueller. Her statement came after Trump suggested, talking to reporters that he could fire the Special Counsel, since "it's a disgrace what's going on."

In March, Trump publicly lashed out at Mueller, insisting that the investigation “based on fraudulent activities” “should never have been started.”

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The Special Counsel under the direction of former FBI Director Robert Mueller launched its investigation in May in a bid to look into evidence that Russia allegedly attempted to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

A similar investigation was conducted by the intelligence committees both in US Senate and the US House of Representatives and practically ended earlier in March, after the chair of the US House Intelligence Committee, had announced that Republicans reached a consensus that there was no collusion between Trump and Russian nationals or the Russian government.