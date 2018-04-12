Trump Losing Support Among Voters in the Southern States - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - States in the southern part of the US helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, but now fewer than half of the voters in those states approve of the job he is doing, a new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll found just 48 percent of voters in 11 southern states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia approve of Trump's performance in office, while 51 percent disapprove.

Those numbers are still better that Trump's national approval rate, which the same poll found was just 43 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of between 4.6 and 1.1 percentage points.