US Senate to Review Mueller Protection Bill on Thursday - Reports

A spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley confirmed to The Hill that the bill will be raised at the panel’s business meeting on Thursday.
The legislation would grant Mueller, or any other special counsel, a judicial review within 10 days of being fired to determine if there was "good cause" for termination, the report added. The measure would also codify existing regulations that only a senior Justice Department official can fire a special counsel.
The FBI in Monday’s raid reportedly seized records related to a payoff Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen arranged to adult film star Stormy Daniels to ensure she remained silent about her relationship with the New York billionaire. Trump has said he was not aware of the payment made by Cohen to Daniels, which reportedly occurred just days before the 2016 election.
