US Treasury Stands Against Sanctioning Russian Sovereign Debt

When asked whether he continues to stand by the Treasury report advising against sanctions on the Russian sovereign debt, Mnuchin said, "I do," as quoted by Bloomberg.
"I’m not going to comment on what we’re going to do going forward and what we’re not going to do going forward," the secretary added.
Earlier in April, US lawmakers Joaquin Castro and Mike Turner introduced a bill that would prohibit American citizens to engage in transactions related to the Russian sovereign debt and impose sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions, including Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Bank of Moscow, Rosselkhozbank, Promsvyazbank, Vnesheconombank.
The United Kingdom is accusing Russia of having organized an attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the help of the A234 nerve agent. Moscow has strongly rejected all the allegations of its involvement.
