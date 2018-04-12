NSA: US Facing Increased Volume of Cybersecurity Threats

"Today we face threats that have increased in sophistication, magnitude, intensity, velocity and volume," Rogers told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.conduct malicious cyberspace activities are also of concern.
In line with the US National Defense Strategy, the Cyber Command is charting a path to achieve and sustain cyberspace superiority to deliver strategic and operational advantages, Rogers noted.
The Cyber Command has improved its operations to prepare for future cyber threats from adversaries, Rogers also said.
