NSA: US Facing Increased Volume of Cybersecurity Threats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cybersecurity threats facing the United States have increased in intensity and volume, National Security Agency (NSA) Director Adm. Mike Rogers said during a congressional hearing on cyber operations.

"Today we face threats that have increased in sophistication, magnitude, intensity, velocity and volume," Rogers told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Rogers said Russia and China remain the greatest concern for the United States, but rogue nations like Iran and North Korea whose capabilities are growing and they use aggressive methods to conduct malicious cyberspace activities are also of concern.

In line with the US National Defense Strategy, the Cyber Command is charting a path to achieve and sustain cyberspace superiority to deliver strategic and operational advantages, Rogers noted.

The Cyber Command has improved its operations to prepare for future cyber threats from adversaries, Rogers also said.