Don't Attack Syria: Look What Trump Tweeted When Obama Was 'in da House'

Get ready for "nice, new and smart" missiles to hit Syrian targets – Donald Trump's stance when it comes to the Assad government and possible strikes in the war-torn country has been clear, however, it has not always been quite… the same. In fact, the only commitment the US President hasn’t traded in when it comes to Syria is the one to Twitter.

Presidency changes people. And the US President is no exception… at least that’s according to his own very popular Twitter feed. In 2018 Donald Trump has been stepping up his aggressive rhetoric towards Syria, actually promo-ing “nice and new and smart” US missiles to be launched against Bashar Assad, hereby referred to as "the Gas Killing Animal" who "kills his own people." However, rewind to 2013 and the Big Donald is not only less hostile towards the Syrian president, he is simply AGAINST any sort of military invasion in Damascus’ ongoing war against terror.

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 июня 2013 г.

Many of the Syrian rebels are radical jihadi Islamists who are murdering Christians. Why would we ever fight with them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 сентября 2013 г.

In fact, throughout the same year Trump not only claims he would never go into Syria…

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2013 г.

…he also says the US would look very bad if it attacked Syria… well, that’s of course if it were done by the then-incumbent Barack Obama…

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 августа 2013 г.

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 августа 2013 г.

…whose weakness and indecision helped save the US from a costly involvement…

President Obama's weakness and indecision may have saved us from doing a horrible and very costly (in more ways than money) attack on Syria! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 сентября 2013 г.

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA — IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 сентября 2013 г.

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 сентября 2013 г.

…Donald even feels free to give advice to Barack on how to make lifeline decisions: forget Syria and Make America Great Again…

The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria,fix U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 сентября 2013 г.

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 сентября 2013 г.

Don't attack Syria — an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 сентября 2013 г.

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 сентября 2013 г.

…and simply cannot understand the United States' double standards:

So Obama wants to bomb ISIS in Iraq & arm them in Syria? What is he doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 сентября 2014 г.

This quick throwback to the old-style Donald shows that becoming the leader of the free world is quite challenging in what it costs: dodging your own principles and beliefs in order not to break the vicious circle.

In April 2017, a "heartbroken" Ivanka Trump showed her father photos of babies, suffering from dire consequences of an alleged chemical attack in a small Syrian settlement Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province that killed 80 people and injured 300 more. In the best traditions of US presidential decision-making, the commander-in-chief ordered the firing of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian Shayrat airbase in response to the alleged sarin gas attack by Damascus in Khan Sheikhoun, having no evidence supporting the reports.

"Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world. These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a "red line" against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack," Trump’s statement read.