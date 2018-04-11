Register
22:48 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he leaves South Lawn following a ceremony to honor the 2017 NCAA football national champion, the Alabama Crimson Tide at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018

    Don't Attack Syria: Look What Trump Tweeted When Obama Was 'in da House'

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    2150

    Get ready for "nice, new and smart" missiles to hit Syrian targets – Donald Trump's stance when it comes to the Assad government and possible strikes in the war-torn country has been clear, however, it has not always been quite… the same. In fact, the only commitment the US President hasn’t traded in when it comes to Syria is the one to Twitter.

    Presidency changes people. And the US President is no exception… at least that’s according to his own very popular Twitter feed. In 2018 Donald Trump has been stepping up his aggressive rhetoric towards Syria, actually promo-ing “nice and new and smart” US missiles to be launched against Bashar Assad, hereby referred to as "the Gas Killing Animal" who "kills his own people." However, rewind to 2013 and the Big Donald is not only less hostile towards the Syrian president, he is simply AGAINST any sort of military invasion in Damascus’ ongoing war against terror.

    In fact, throughout the same year Trump not only claims he would never go into Syria

    …he also says the US would look very bad if it attacked Syria… well, that’s of course if it were done by the then-incumbent Barack Obama…

    …whose weakness and indecision helped save the US from a costly involvement…

    …Donald even feels free to give advice to Barack on how to make lifeline decisions: forget Syria and Make America Great Again

    …and simply cannot understand the United States' double standards:

    This quick throwback to the old-style Donald shows that becoming the leader of the free world is quite challenging in what it costs: dodging your own principles and beliefs in order not to break the vicious circle.

    READ MORE: Trump's 'Russia-Get-Ready' Missile Twitterstorm Baffles Netizens

    In April 2017, a "heartbroken" Ivanka Trump showed her father photos of babies, suffering from dire consequences of an alleged chemical attack in a small Syrian settlement Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province that killed 80 people and injured 300 more. In the best traditions of US presidential decision-making, the commander-in-chief ordered the firing of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian Shayrat airbase in response to the alleged sarin gas attack by Damascus in Khan Sheikhoun, having no evidence supporting the reports.

    "Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world. These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a "red line" against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack," Trump’s statement read.

    Related:

    Trump's Deranged Tweet: Madness in an Age of Unreason
    Trump's 'Russia-Get-Ready' Missile Twitterstorm Baffles Netizens
    'Get Ready Russia! Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back
    White House: Donald Trump Lifts Visa Restrictions for Chad Nationals
    FBI Raids of Attorneys' Premises Possible: As in 'Trump Case' - Legal Advisors
    Tags:
    US missile strike, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok