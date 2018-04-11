Zuckerberg Says Facebook Hasn't Seen Russian or Chinese Activity to Scrape Data

The highlights of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testimony in front of lawmakers on Capitol Hill: the company would be more "proactive" about how user information is shared with third-party apps amid the private data scandal.

According to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's audits of data harvesting by outside apps will take "many months" to complete.

When asked about Russian and Chinese involvement in collecting the Facebook users' profiles, Zuckerberg said, that "in general, we suspect that a number of countries are trying to abuse our systems," but, "sitting here today", he doesn't know all that is under investigation.

"The internet is growing in importance around the world in people's lives and I think that it is inevitable that there will need to be some regulation. So my position is not that there should be no regulation but I also think that you have to be careful about regulation you put in place," Zuckerberg said during testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

According to him, more dominant companies like Facebook have the resources to comply with government regulation but "that might be more difficult for a smaller startup to comply with."

Earlier, the Facebook CEO told politicians that the company would not "proactively" work with the Trump administration to conduct extreme vetting of immigrants, and said it would only cooperate only if threat of harm was imminent or if it became legally obligated to do so.