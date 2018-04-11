White House: Donald Trump Lifts Visa Restrictions for Chad Nationals

"Trump signed a proclamation today announcing that the Republic of Chad has improved its identity-management and information sharing practices sufficiently to meet the baseline security standard of the United States," the release said on Tuesday. "Chad nationals will therefore again be able to receive visas for travel to the United States."
Chad also improved its handling of lost and stolen passports, which helps the United States and other partners prevent fraudulent use of the documents, the proclamation said.
The departments of State and Homeland Security began last December to restrict the entry of nationals from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Somalia, Venezuela and Yemen. The measure was part of Trump’s executive order on immigration.
