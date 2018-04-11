Register
09:09 GMT +311 April 2018
    Children pump water to drink from a well in the courtyard of a walk-in feeding center in Dibinindji, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad, Wednesday, April 18, 2012

    White House: Donald Trump Lifts Visa Restrictions for Chad Nationals

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has removed Chad from the requirement of enhanced immigrant vetting because the country has demonstrated it no longer is a security threat to US interests, the White House said in a press release.

    "Trump signed a proclamation today announcing that the Republic of Chad has improved its identity-management and information sharing practices sufficiently to meet the baseline security standard of the United States," the release said on Tuesday. "Chad nationals will therefore again be able to receive visas for travel to the United States."

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Trump Administration Toughens Screening Rules for Visa Applicants
    Trump’s proclamation states that Chad shares information used in the US screening and vetting programs about known or suspected terrorists.

    Chad also improved its handling of lost and stolen passports, which helps the United States and other partners prevent fraudulent use of the documents, the proclamation said.

    The departments of State and Homeland Security began last December to restrict the entry of nationals from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Somalia, Venezuela and Yemen. The measure was part of Trump’s executive order on immigration.

