Watchdog Sues DoI Over Plans to Tap Desert Aquifer in California

"These records could shed light on the Trump administration’s abrupt decision to allow an enormous California groundwater-mining scheme, Cadiz, Inc., to move forward without environmental review," the release said.
The release claimed that the Interior Department and the department’s Bureau of Land Management had failed to comply with numerous requests under the Freedom of Information Act during the past year for records on the Cadiz project.43-mile pipeline to developments in southern California, the release explained.
Late last year, the Trump administration reversed two Obama-era decisions, which paved the way for the Cadiz project to go forward, the release said.
Numerous multiple Freedom of Information Act requests have been over the past year for information about the Cadiz project, but Neither the Interior Department nor the Bureau of Land Management has complied with the requests, the release added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)