Register
04:51 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    Watchdogs Sue Trump Administration Over Misleading Report on Terror Threat

    © AFP 2018/ Guillermo Arias
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US human rights groups are suing US President Donald Trump’s administration for a report that mischaracterizes Muslims and inflates the threat of terrorism, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

    "The Report presents information on immigrants and foreign nationals in a manner that misleadingly inflates the threat they pose to the United States," the complaint, filed by Muslim Advocates and Democracy Forward Foundation in a federal court in California, said. "Its presentation of this information also focuses exclusively and inaccurately on Muslims."

    The complaint said the report violated the Information Quality Act by overstating and misrepresenting the threat posed by immigrants, particularly Muslims.

    US border
    © Flickr/ BBC World Service/Valeria Perasso
    Watchdog Sues Trump Administration Over Arbitrary Detentions of Asylum Seekers
    The plaintiffs cited an April 2017 report by the US Government Accountability Office, claiming that the native born US citizens are responsible for the "overwhelming majority of terrorism fatalities since 2002." The US government, according to the complaint, provides skewed and incomplete information to discriminate against Muslims.

    "This so-called report is blatantly false, purposefully misleading, and it’s illegal. The government has an obligation to be truthful and transparent, and we plan to hold this administration to that standard," Muslim Advocates' legal director Johnathan Smith said in a statement.

    In January, the US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security released a report that said three out of every four individuals charged for international terrorism from 2001 to 2016 were foreign-born.

    Related:

    Watchdog: Trump Administration 'Poisoning' Census With Question on Citizenship
    Watchdog Sues Trump Administration Over Arbitrary Detentions of Asylum Seekers
    Watchdog: Trump's Budget Plan Sentences US Endangered Species to Death
    Watchdog to Sue Trump Administration Over 'Injection' of Politics Into Science
    Watchdog: Trump Offers Substantial Amount of Alaskan Reserve to Oil Companies
    Tags:
    migration, lawsuit, Muslims, discrimination, Trump administration, Muslim Advocates and Democracy Forward Foundation, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok