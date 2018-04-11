Watchdogs Sue Trump Administration Over Misleading Report on Terror Threat

"The Report presents information on immigrants and foreign nationals in a manner that misleadingly inflates the threat they pose to the United States," the complaint, filed by Muslim Advocates and Democracy Forward Foundation in a federal court in California, said. "Its presentation of this information also focuses exclusively and inaccurately on Muslims."
The complaint said the report violated the Information Quality Act by overstating and misrepresenting the threat posed by immigrants, particularly Muslims.
"This so-called report is blatantly false, purposefully misleading, and it’s illegal. The government has an obligation to be truthful and transparent, and we plan to hold this administration to that standard," Muslim Advocates' legal director Johnathan Smith said in a statement.
In January, the US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security released a report that said three out of every four individuals charged for international terrorism from 2001 to 2016 were foreign-born.
All comments
Show new comments (0)