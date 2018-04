Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and accepted responsibility for the social media giant's failure to protect its users' private data which was harvested by the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm.

Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the US Congress on April 10 over a data leak scandal which has cost Facebook some $100 billion in market value: nearly 90 million users' data was obtained by the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm without their consent. The info was used for predicting and influencing the behavior of US voters in 2016.

On April 9, Zuckerberg apologized for the leak.

