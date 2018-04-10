What's He Hiding? Twitter Baffled Over Trump's Grotesque Coat (PHOTOS)

US President Donald Trump has once again become subject to mockery on social media: this time all eyes were on his ill-fitting clothes.

Trump was spotted returning to the White House after a stressful day discussing taxes and illegal immigration, however, people could only see his baggy coat, with many wondering what he was wearing and why he put it on.

Social media users alleged that Trump might have been hiding something in his clothes, perhaps “three toddlers” or “three dogs”:

Guys, maybe Trump has actually just been 3 petulant racist toddlers in a coat this whole time. pic.twitter.com/W1e3I18UMF — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) 8 апреля 2018 г.

I can't believe that you all never noticed that Donald Trump is 3 dogs in a coat. pic.twitter.com/HDqBunVBbI — Rad Wolf MacAwesome™ Is Your Official Pizza Lawyer (@emosewAcaMdaR) 9 апреля 2018 г.

The president is actually three people pic.twitter.com/mzwo1VJu3d — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) 9 апреля 2018 г.

I’m half expecting something like this! pic.twitter.com/T4nSvxgQEL — Anti Trump (@AntiTrumpCircus) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Others suggested that he had “stolen” something from the White House, or his favorite fast food restaurants:

mall cop: sir would you please open your coat

Trump: uh…

[37 steaks fall to the ground] pic.twitter.com/8mLNOejftl — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Surveillance camera catches Trump removing pots, pans and silverware from WH under his coat. pic.twitter.com/tAf4soZ6p8 — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) 9 апреля 2018 г.

More than just pots and pans! pic.twitter.com/mA3yL5y0HX — DB (@smackiepipe) 9 апреля 2018 г.

There were those who drew some amusing parallels:

Are we sure it’s not actually an alien wearing Trump’s skin? Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/EL5vPL09Kz — Michael Williams (@RaptorMittens) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Is this the episode where Shaggy sits on Scooby's shoulders and they wear a huge coat to pretend they're one big man? — Scarlet (@MulligansBay) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Gizmodo website reported that the picture that went viral was photo shopped, which is why the president looked even broader and more ridiculous.