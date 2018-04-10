Trump Cancels Trip to Latin America to Focus on Response to Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has canceled his trip to the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru in order to monitor the response to Syria, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled," the statement said. "The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world."

As the spokesperson specified, Vice President Mike Pence will go to the summit instead of Trump.

The White House said on Monday that Trump is considering all options in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians in the Syrian city of Duma. Trump has blamed the Syrian government for the attack, though the Syrian government denies the allegations.

​Also on Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States will respond to the alleged chemical attack regardless of whether the UN Security Council approves a draft resolution to take action against the the Assad government.

​On Saturday, opposition news sources citing Syrian militants said government forces allegedly used chlorine in an attack in Duma that killed up to 70. Syrian officials said that terrorists and the White Helmets staged the attack to influence public opinion.