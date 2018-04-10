WATCH Children Escaping Deadly Fire in Dance Studio in New Jersey

The second-floor balcony above a carwash was the only escape route for girls from a dance studio when a fire from the first floor became too intense.

The children jumped for their lives as fire ripped through the second floor of the dance studio in Edgewater, New Jersey. Local men can be seen hoisting ladders toward the balcony in an effort to save those inside the blaze, managing to carry down several children. A carwash, a restaurant, an auto body shop, a health spa as well as a dance studio for children on the second floor were located in the building.

"Five people have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," Edgewater Fire Chief Steve Curry said, commenting on the current situation.