Arizona Authorities Reinforce US Border Security - Reports

According to ABC News, citing an Arizona National Guard statement, the additional 113 troops, which brings the total number deployed to 338, will support federal and local law enforcement agencies to stop illicit trafficking in drugs, humans, and arms, among other crimes.
Earlier on Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a statement said the state had deployed 225 National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, updating the number he announced last week which was 150.
President Donald Trump last week ordered the deployment of US National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to counter what he says is an influx of illegal immigration and criminal activities.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday instructed every agency in his administration to review cooperation mechanisms they have with the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)