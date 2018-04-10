Arizona Authorities Reinforce US Border Security - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Arizona is deploying an additional 113 National Guard troops to the southern border to boost local law enforcement in countering narcotics and human trafficking and joining the core 225 already stationed there, media reported citing official statements.

According to ABC News, citing an Arizona National Guard statement, the additional 113 troops, which brings the total number deployed to 338, will support federal and local law enforcement agencies to stop illicit trafficking in drugs, humans, and arms, among other crimes.

Earlier on Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a statement said the state had deployed 225 National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, updating the number he announced last week which was 150.

© AP Photo/ Dario Lopez-Mills Arizona Deploying 225 National Guard Troops to US Border With Mexico

Meanwhile, the Arizona National Guard said in a separate press release that the 225 guardsman deployed would enhance US Customs and Border Protection capabilities by providing air support and reconnaissance.

President Donald Trump last week ordered the deployment of US National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to counter what he says is an influx of illegal immigration and criminal activities.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday instructed every agency in his administration to review cooperation mechanisms they have with the United States.