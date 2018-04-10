US Treasury Announces Opportunity Zones for Low-Income Areas in 18 States

"The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) today designated opportunity zones in 18 states," the release said on Monday. "Investors can defer tax on any prior gains until no later than December 31, 2026, so long as the gain is reinvested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund, an investment vehicle organized to make investments in qualified opportunity zones."
US states and territories receiving the favorable designation include American Samoa; Arizona; California; Colorado; Georgia; Idaho; Kentucky; Michigan; Mississippi; Nebraska; New Jersey; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; South Carolina; South Dakota; Vermont; Virgin Islands; and Wisconsin, the release said.
