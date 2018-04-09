Arizona Deploying 225 National Guard Troops to US Border With Mexico

"Just updated Arizona border sheriffs on today's deployment of National Guard," Ducey said via Twitter. "Latest: 225 guard members being deployed today, additional members tomorrow."
On Friday, Ducey said that 150 of Arizona’s National Guard troops were deployed to the border.
The White House said that President Donald Trump last week was briefed on his administration’s immigration strategy, including the mobilization of the National Guard.
On Wednesday, Trump signed a memorandum directing the Defense Department to support the Homeland Security Department in securing the US border with Mexico with the assistance of the National Guard.
