Arizona Deploying 225 National Guard Troops to US Border With Mexico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Arizona is deploying 225 Army National Guard troops to its portion of the US border with Mexico, Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement on Monday.

"Just updated Arizona border sheriffs on today's deployment of National Guard," Ducey said via Twitter. "Latest: 225 guard members being deployed today, additional members tomorrow."

On Friday, Ducey said that 150 of Arizona’s National Guard troops were deployed to the border.

The neighboring US state of Texas is deploying 250 National Guard troops to its portion of the US border with Mexico.

The White House said that President Donald Trump last week was briefed on his administration’s immigration strategy, including the mobilization of the National Guard.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a memorandum directing the Defense Department to support the Homeland Security Department in securing the US border with Mexico with the assistance of the National Guard.