Trump on Possible Military Action in Syria: 'Nothing is off the Table'

The US president has said that he is discussing with military leadership the situation surrounding the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma, which he slammed as a "heinous" act against innocent civilians.

Donald Trump said at a cabinet meeting that "major decisions on Syria" will come in the next 24 to 48 hours after he figures out who was responsible for the alleged attack in Douma — Russia, or Syria, or Iran, or "all of them together."

When asked by reporters about the military option in Syria, Donald Trump said that "nothing is off the table."

The US State Department in a separate statement said that consultations with allies were ongoing on the alleged chemical attack, adding that "there will be consequences for this unacceptable atrocity."

This comes hours after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Washington cannot rule out the possibility that it will carry out military strikes against the Syrian government.

On Sunday, Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow and Tehran of backing Syrian President Bashar Assad amid reports about the chemical attack in Douma, adding that Damascus would pay a "big price."

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry strongly denied the allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, warning against strikes on Syria from abroad. A source in the Syrian government also rejected the allegations, adding that Damascus' forces don't need chemical weapons to eliminate terrorists in Eastern Ghouta.

Several media outlets, citing militants, blamed on April 7 the Syrian government for conducting a chemical attack in the town of Douma near Damascus.