Trump on Possible Military Action in Syria: 'Nothing is off the Table'

Donald Trump said at a cabinet meeting that "major decisions on Syria" will come in the next 24 to 48 hours after he figures out who was responsible for the alleged attack in Douma — Russia, or Syria, or Iran, or "all of them together."
When asked by reporters about the military option in Syria, Donald Trump said that "nothing is off the table."
This comes hours after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Washington cannot rule out the possibility that it will carry out military strikes against the Syrian government.
On Sunday, Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow and Tehran of backing Syrian President Bashar Assad amid reports about the chemical attack in Douma, adding that Damascus would pay a "big price."
Several media outlets, citing militants, blamed on April 7 the Syrian government for conducting a chemical attack in the town of Douma near Damascus.
