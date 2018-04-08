Trump Slams Putin, Iran for Backing "Animal Assad" Amid Chemical Attack Claims

One of President Donald Trump's top homeland security advisers has said that the US will not rule out launching a missile attack in response to news reports about a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Eastern Ghouta, Syria.

US President Donald Trump has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow and Tehran of backing Syrian President Bashar Assad in light of the reports about the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Arab Republic, adding that Damascus would pay a "big price."

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Trump has referred to the alleged "mindless" chemical attack as a "humanitarian disaster for no reason."

"If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Separately, White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" that he wouldn't "take anything off the table" with regard to Syria, adding that the photos of the alleged incident were "horrible."

In wake of an apparent chemical attack in Syria, would Pres. Trump reconsider pulling out U.S. troops? Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert: “American troops aren’t going to fix this… we need regional partnership increased and we need U.S. presence decreased.” pic.twitter.com/HLujv4nXFz — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2018

The statements come just hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned about possible provocations involving the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry strongly refuted the allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, which had been spread by NGOs, including the infamous White Helmets, who’ve been suspected of supporting jihadists.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW