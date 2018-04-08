Symphony of Destruction: WATCH US Crash Tests its Nukes

Researchers from Sandia National Laboratories, who mainly focus on developing non-nuclear components for the US arsenal, have demonstrated the way they test nuclear weapons.

The footage shows the preparations made by a researcher to model an impact test, which is performed “using an inert unit, to ensure our Nation’s nuclear weapons are safe, secure, and reliable.”

The test is allegedly carried out to make sure nothing will go wrong if the United States was to “throw” its nukes at a wall at extremely high speeds. However, Sandia Lab has chosen another way to test the weapon: it has moved the wall instead of making the nuke “fly,” having hooked it up to several rocket motors – Nike boosters.

