Here We Go Again: John Kelly Blows Up at Trump, Threatens to Quit

Axios reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the events, that Kelly exploded at Trump in an Oval Office meeting on March 28, over a matter not related to the firing of Veterans Administration David Shulkin that occurred on the same day.
Sources said the former US Marine was angry enough to start packing up some of his personal belongings as colleagues, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, called in to calm him down.
According to a senior administration official, "it was more venting frustration," and calling it a threat to actually quit was "probably too strong."
The New York Times earlier reported that in his first weeks as Trump's top deputy, Kelly frequently used the threat of resignation from the White House as a method of getting staffers — and the president himself — to follow his instructions.
