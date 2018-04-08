Here We Go Again: John Kelly Blows Up at Trump, Threatens to Quit

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has reportedly once again threatened to quit his post after an argument with US President Donald Trump.

Axios reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the events, that Kelly exploded at Trump in an Oval Office meeting on March 28, over a matter not related to the firing of Veterans Administration David Shulkin that occurred on the same day.

As he walked back to his office, Kelly was overheard muttering that he was going to resign.

Sources said the former US Marine was angry enough to start packing up some of his personal belongings as colleagues, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, called in to calm him down.

According to a senior administration official, "it was more venting frustration," and calling it a threat to actually quit was "probably too strong."

Tension between Kelly and Trump is regularly reported. Kelly, who once described the chief of staff position as "the hardest job he has ever had" has issued similar ultimatums multiple times over the past eight months, claiming that he is not required to hold the position and did not originally seek the job.

The New York Times earlier reported that in his first weeks as Trump's top deputy, Kelly frequently used the threat of resignation from the White House as a method of getting staffers — and the president himself — to follow his instructions.