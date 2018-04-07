Two US Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Kentucky State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two US soldiers were killed as a result of a helicopter crash at the Fort Campbell training facility in the US state of Kentucky that occurred during a routine training, the US Army Fort Campbell wrote in post on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"At approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday [1:50 GMT on Saturday], two Soldiers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were killed in an AH-64E Apache helicopter crash in the local training area on Fort Campbell. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete," the statement read.

The recovery operation are currently ongoing on the crash site.

"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, the deputy commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The investigation into the reasons behind the crash has been launched.