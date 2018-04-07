Texas to Send Hundreds of Troops to US-Mexico Border Within 72 Hours

"The Texas National Guard is preparing to immediately deploy the supporting aircraft, vehicles and equipment to the Texas-Mexico border," Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris told reporters on Friday. "Within 72 hours, the Texas Military Department will have 250 personnel along with ground surveillance vehicles, as well as light and medium aviation platforms."
The announcements were made after the Customs and Border Protection agency reported this week that US law enforcement apprehended more than 37,000 migrants in March, who were attempting to cross from Mexico. The figure has doubled compared to the number of migrants who were apprehended in January.
