Register
02:27 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Republican Texas Representative Blake Farenthold

    Texas GOP Congressman Resigns Suddenly Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Texas Representative Blake Farenthold abruptly resigned from Congress Friday, announcing that he would find "new ways to serve."

    Farenthold's resignation comes months after it was revealed that he'd used taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lauren Greene, his former communications director. In total, the politician used a sum of $84,000 to make the lawsuit go away.

    After the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into the congressman's dealings in December 2017, he apologized for his behavior and his role in creating a hostile workplace and vowed to repay the taxpayer funds. It's unclear if Farenthold has repaid the amount.

    In a video address Friday, Farenthold noted issues he addressed during his time in office and thanked his staff and family for standing by him through the years.

    ​"Since being elected to Congress in 2010, I've worked to make government more efficient and responsive, cut government spending, repeal Obamacare, protect life and reduce the debt," the Texas Republican said in his statement. "While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it's time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve."

    "Therefore, I sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott today resigning from the House of Representatives effective at 5 p.m. today, April 6, 2018. It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the constituents of the 27th district of Texas," he added.

    "Leaving my service in the House, I am able to look back on the entirety of my career in public office and say it was well worthwhile."

    Shaun White
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
    ‘Here to Talk About Olympics’: Shaun White Issues Apology After Calling Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Gossip’

    In response to the 56-year-old stepping down, Steve Stivers, the chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee, said he hopes Farenthold still plans to issue the refund.

    "I hope Blake is true to his word and pays back the $84,000 of taxpayer money he used as a settlement," Stivers said in a statement. "As I have said repeatedly, Congress must hold ourselves to a higher standard and regain the trust of the American people."

    "I'm confident we'll have a Republican in this seat come November," he added.

    Farenthold did not make any mention of the funds in his address.

    In recent months, several politicians, including US Senator Al Franken and Rep. Trent Franks, have resigned from their posts amid sexual harassment allegations.

    Related:

    Over 40% UK Students Experience Sexual Misconduct by University Staff – Reports
    Seoul Announces Tougher Laws Amid Spike in Sexual Misconduct Claims - Reports
    ICRC Says Fired 21 Staff Since 2015 Over Sexual Misconduct Claims
    Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    Unexpected Twist: #MeToo Assemblywoman Accused of Sexual Misconduct
    Tags:
    resignation, Blake Farenthold, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse