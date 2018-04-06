US Judge Upholds Assault Weapons Ban in US State of Massachusetts - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge in Massachusetts on Friday rejected a lawsuit challenging the state's ban on assault weapons, newly released court documents showed on Friday.

"The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional right to 'bear arms,'" District Judge William Young said in the court document.

Young argued that the assault weapons and the large capacity magazines banned in Massachusetts are not within the scope of the personal right to 'bear arms' under the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.

In January 2017, a group made up of Massachusetts firearm owners, prospective firearm owners, firearm dealers and a firearm advocacy association filed a lawsuit against state officials, arguing that the legislation violated their constitutional rights.

The court ruling comes amid a wave of nationwide demonstrations against gun violence and calls for stricter gun control following a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in which a former student killed 17 people with an assault rifle.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.