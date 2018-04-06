New Yorkers Protest Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEOS)

Protesters stormed down the streets of New York Thursday night to protest the death of Saheed Vassell, a 34-year-old black man whose life was lost at the hands of police officers tasked with protecting civilians.

Protesters chanted "the whole world is watching."

​Four officers unleashed 10 rounds at Vassell on Wednesday afternoon. His crime? Holding a metal pipe up and pretending to point it at a police car as if it was a gun — but no firearm was found when officers approached his lifeless body.

​"Why shoot to kill? Are you so afraid that you have to take his life," Eric Vassell, the victim's father, asked NY Daily News.

​​​"They just hopped out of the car. It's almost like they did a hit. They didn't say ‘please.' They didn't say ‘Put your hands up,' nothing," witness Jaccbot Hinds told the New York Daily News on Thursday.